Wilmington resident with Down syndrome appears on Time Square jumbotron after travel ordeals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident had his time to shine this weekend in the Big Apple.

Nicholas Cox was on the jumbotron in Times Square as part of the national Down syndrome society Times Square video presentation.

The video was set to begin at 9:30 Saturday morning, but Cox and his family had some trouble getting there.

After two cancelled flights and a miracle, they flew into Philadelphia and Ubered to New York City, making it around midnight on Friday.

“It was pretty awesome, wasn’t it? Did you see your picture? Big picture in New York City? Yeah, and some of your friends too that we know! From other parts of the country. Yes, it was so cool,” Cox’s mom, Jeannie Bowling, said.

The society says the images are meant to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.