Wilmington trainer offers tips on staying consistent with your fitness goals this year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Getting in shape is one of the most popular New Year’s Resolutions.

“I think if starting a fitness journey is part of your new year goal, then that’s amazing. Because physical health is so important. Especially towards our mental health,” said Owner and Trainer of Sole Fitness in Wilmington, Kathryn Benko.

Kathryn Benko, Owner of Sole Fitness, says it can be difficult to stick to these new goals, and the best thing you can do to stay motivated is to start in a way that is sustainable for you and your body.

“I would say to set goals that are doable in the beginning,” said Benko.

Another factor that is important for staying motivated is accountability. Benko says exercising alone may not be best for keeping things moving forward.

“Group training is a really good way to have that extra accountability. Sometimes if you buy that guy membership and you are just kind of floating around and you don’t know what to do, then it can feel a little intimidating. But, if you go into a gym that has a group fitness program, or even a personal training program where you can work one-on-one with a coach, then that helps you stay confident and consistent,” said Benko.

Benko says quitting is the easy part. So, if you do fall off, that’s ok. As long as you come back.

“Never fully quit. It’s ok to take rest days. Its ok to take weeks off for vacation. These are all good things that create balance in our life. But, if you do feel like you’ve fallen off, you are never too far gone,” said Benko.

At the end of the day, Benko says the most important thing you can do to be successful is to never compare yourself, your routine, and your results, to those of others.