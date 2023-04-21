Wilmington Voices brings community, connection with “I Sing Because…” concert series

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An exciting update on a new non-profit vocal ensemble that we told you about in November.

The Wilmington Voices had their first 3 concerts in December, and now they have several more concerts coming up in May.

Wilmington Voices Artistic Director Angela Burns says things have been going “fantastic” since their last shows, noting that their last concert at Cameron Art Museum was so well attended, the event became sold out and they had to turn down about 100 people for entry.

This prompted event coordinators to ask that attendees pre-register for their upcoming events.

The upcoming concert series is called “I Sing Because…” , and consists of multiple performances that will all be held locally.

When asked about the name of the series, Burns says it’s the title of one of the pieces that will be performed in the series. She adds that people sing for many different reasons, and the open-ended title represents all of those different purposes.

“I sing because I’m happy, I sing because it’s sunny outside, I sing because the pollen is going away. Thank the Lord.”

The first concert in the series will be held on May 5th at the Trinity United Methodist Church, at 7:00 p.m., and it is free and open to the public.

The Wilmington Voices will be joined that evening by both Hoggard and Laney Advanced Choirs.

The Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 1403 Market Street in Wilmington.

The following night, on May 6th, they are holding another performance at theArtWorks, at 7:00 p.m.

While there is free parking for theArtWorks performance, there is a $5 entry fee.

TheArtWorks is located at 200 Willard Street in Wilmington.

The third performance will take place at Cameron Art Museum on May 7th at 3:00 p.m.

It is important that attendees pre-register for their chosen shows, you can do that by clicking here.

When asked about the music performed, Burns says it’s classical, contemporary, and involves spirituals as well.

“It’s going to be really rousing and catch your attention and we’re just extremely excited about it.”

A majority of the members of Wilmington Voices hold professional degrees in music, either voice or instrumental, or have sung at the collegiate level. It is a requirement to be a skilled singer.

Burns mentions that they are always looking for more members to join Wilmington Voices. If you’re interested, click here for more information on how to join.