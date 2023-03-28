Wilson Center operations manager one of extraordinary people of the Cape Fear

Kathleen Orton coordinates more than 450 volunteers, mostly senior citizens, to maximize the customer experience during shows

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — She must not sleep much.

That has to

be the secret to the untold hours Kathleen Orton spends making sure things run smoothly at the Wilson Center on the campus of Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington, NC.

She’s responsible for scheduling more than 450 volunteers for the more than 200 events held yearly at the performing arts center.

“They scan tickets, they run our concessions,” she explained.

“Without our volunteers, no one would be able to afford a ticket. If we had to employ these people on a part time basis, on an event basis where the schedule might not be very regular, we really wouldn’t be able to find those folks. But we’re really blessed in Wilmington to have so many retirees here that are willing to share their love of the arts with the rest of us.”

Orton recently took WWAY’s Donna Gregory on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Wilson Center to explain how she makes sure things go smoothly for guests.

“I’m on the phone quite a bit, talking with anyone with special [seating] needs,” she said. “Then I’m running around the theater, making sure everything’s in place– things like pulling out chairs that need to be removed for someone coming in with a wheelchair that needs to stay in their wheelchair. I’m also reviewing the volunteers and making sure they’re all coming.”

Orton says she actually enjoys doing the logistics work when things don’t go as originally planned.

“That’s the fun part,” she laughed. “It’s truly my favorite part: solving problems. Someone’s not coming? What’s the challenge of the day?”

There are many different kinds of events at the center, all requiring volunteers, and someone to coordinate their schedules and assignments.

“We do more than just shows here,” she said. “We do donor dinners, Broadway for a Better World breakfasts. We do so many things beyond Broadway. We do commencement here and I need probably 60 volunteers for commencement for our wonderful students.”

Orton says the volunteer program has spots reserved solely for CFCC students, and they come from all areas of study, including drama, culinary and hospitality.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to get experience,” she offered. “They can put this on their resume, they can use me as a reference.”

Orton solicits volunteers throughout the year, but only does phone interviews in the spring, and offers positions when she finds a good fit. Then there’s a 3-hour training session in the summer, and the position starts in September.

“It’s quite a process. It doesn’t move quickly but if you’re interested in volunteering and you love to help others, we want you to apply. But don’t expect a response too soon,” she said.

“Where we need most people is to help with the guests, so the guests will see them ushering, helping them get through our security scanning from the minute they walk in the door– actually, from the minute they pull into the [parking] deck.”

One of the largest needs now is for volunteers capable of pushing a wheelchair for people who have special physical requirements. Volunteers also distribute promotional literature in the community, so reliable transportation is also a plus.

“They’re great, they just love our guests,” Orton said about the volunteers. “They love being here and they come with joy, and they spread the joy.”

If you’d like to spread the joy at the Wilson Center, a link to apply to volunteer can be found here .

As for Kathleen Orton, she says she leads by example, and plans to be around as long as the center will have her.

“I relate well to our volunteers. We are all here to serve our guests that come into the door. We are of one mine, and it’s really a pleasure to have that in a work setting,” she said.

To nominate one of the Extraordinary People of the Cape Fear, simply email extraordinary@wwaytv3.com .