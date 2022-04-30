‘Women Build’ project featuring women volunteers helping build houses for women homebuyers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of local volunteers turned out Saturday to lend a hand in day one of a two week ‘Women Build’ project with the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

Dressed in pink hardhats and shirts, workers spent the afternoon nailing plywood to the home’s exterior.

Organizers say they had some first-time volunteers but many have been helping with Habitat for years.

Team leader Jessica Humphries says it’s hard work in the hot sun but says it’s one of her favorite events of the year.

“It’s just a great way to give back,” Humphries said. “With this women empowering women to provide a safe, reliable place for them to live and be able to provide for their families.”

Volunteers plan to be at the site everyday except Sundays through May 14th to complete both houses.

The organization has a $100,000 goal to help with future home builds. If you would like to learn about donating, CLICK HERE.