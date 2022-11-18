You can help the Wilmington Police Department name their new horse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has announced their new equine officer.

They recently added a new police horse to their mounted unit, he is brown with white feet.

With the announcement, the Wilmington Police Department also said that they want the public to help give him a name.

You are encouraged to submit your name suggestions and can do so by clicking here.

The new horse will become a member of the mounted unit which will now have four equine officers.

The three original mounted officers names are Elton, Crescent, and Comet.