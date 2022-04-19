Young NC actress to co-star in “Mrs. Doubtfire” musical on Broadway

Ava Gail Prince of Apex, NC snagged the coveted role as the musical stages its opening night-- again-- April 19.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 9-year-old Apex girl is about to take Broadway by storm, as the on-again, off-again musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” is set to reopen April 19 after a 3-month hiatus due to Covid 19.

Ava Gail Prince won the role after her Raleigh agent submitted a recorded audition, then informed her of a call back in New York. After the initial callback, there was one more virtual audition where she landed the coveted role.

The musical is based on the beloved movie of the same name.

Prince will play “Natalie Hillard”, one of the children of divorced and out of work actor Daniel Hillard, played by Rob McClure. Daniel creates an alter-ego named Euphegenia Doubtfire, a Scottish governess who takes care of the children and learns much about himself as he teaches them.

Prince says she’s most excited about her extended family being able to be in the opening night audience.

“It’s just really exciting for me because I love them so much and I miss them so much in Utah. We’ve been FaceTiming a lot,” she admitted in an interview from New York City. She and her mother Melanie Prince will stay in New York for at least 6 months, as Ava Gail fulfills her contract.

Melanie has this advice for parents who think they might want to follow in her footsteps as a stage-and-film-mom: get a good agent, and let the child guide the process.

“Be your children’s biggest fan, and kind of leave it to the professionals,” she suggests. “Just be willing to open any door for your child, and let it be child-motivated.”

The Prince family includes several child actors who have appeared in film and tv projects filmed in the Cape Fear region of North Carolina.

“Each one of my children on their own has come to me and said, ‘I really want to do this’. It’s a lot of work, so it has to be their idea.”

Melanie says the show is a don’t-miss, and she believes lead actor McClure will likely be nominated for a Tony award.

Tickets for “Mrs. Doubtfire” are available here .