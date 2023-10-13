170-year history of the North Carolina State Fair

(Photo: NC State Fair)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — While the local Columbus County Fair has been going strong for over four decades, another fair in North Carolina has been drawing crowds for more than a century longer.

The North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh kicked off 170 years ago, on October 18, 1853 just south of downtown Raleigh. The fair ran four days and saw a peak attendance of 4,000 people on a single day. Cash prizes were awarded for first and second place in plant, animal and handicraft competitions.

The fair ran each year until 1861 when it was cancelled until 1868 due to the Civil War.

The fair was re-opened in 1869 by the Agricultural Society and remained at the same location until 1872.

In 1873, with assistance from the city of Raleigh, the Agricultural Society purchased a 55-acre tract on Hillsborough Street and moved the fair to that location across from NC State University. In 1928, the fair moved to its present location on Blue Ridge Road.

The fair closed again in 1942 due to World War II, reopening four years later in 1946.

An additional 144 acres of land adjacent to the grounds was acquired in 1978, bringing the fairgrounds total land to 344 acres.

COVID-19 caused another closure of the fair in 2020. But crowds have gotten bigger each year since.

For a more comprehensive history of the fair, click HERE.

The 2023 NC State Fair runs through October 22rd.