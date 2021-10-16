Johnnie Mercers Pier welcomes a dozen people with special needs for 10th annual ‘Special Friends Fishing’ tournament

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Johnnie Mercers Pier welcomed 12 people with special needs on Saturday, participating in the 10th annual ‘Special Friends Fishing’ tournament.

Each participant had a few hours to catch as many fish as they could, with the winner receiving prizes.

- Advertisement -

Every fish was weighed and recorded before they were tossed back into the ocean.

Two first-time volunteers say everyone had a blast competing in the tournament, and they were happy to help out with the process.

“We’re helping people with special needs,” volunteer Novi Carpenter said. “We’re helping them put on the bait, and cast, and fish.”

Another volunteer reflected Carpenter’s words.

“If you know anyone that has a friend or family member with special needs, please bring them out here,” volunteer Courtney Wanner added. “It’s such a special day. It really warms our heart to have each and every person here.”

If you would like to volunteer next year, you can do so here.