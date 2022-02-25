246th anniversary of Battle of Moores Creek Bridge

Festivities return to battle ground after last year's virtual events

Currie, NC (WWAY) — Two full days of activities are planned for the 246th anniversary of the Battle of Moores Creek Bridge Feb. 26 and 27 at the Moores Creek National Battlefield in Currie, NC.

The events begin Saturday with a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Later in the day, Ranger Bert Dunkerly will offer insights during a program at 1 p.m.

Battle commemoration programs are scheduled at noon and 3:30 p.m. both days, and throughout the weekend visitors can tour battlefield encampments, watch colonial demonstrations and see historic weapons.

They can also try playing with 18th Century toys and games, blacksmithing, writing with a quill pen and making candles.

On Sunday, the Tryon Palace Fife and Drum Corps will perform, and Ranger Dunkerly will return with another program at 2 p.m.

The event is free of charge at Moores Creek National Battlefield at 40 Patriots Hall Dr., Currie, NC 28435.

For more information, visit here.