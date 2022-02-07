6-year-old child, several others injured during shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Four people, including a 6-year-old child, were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams said the shooting happened in the 200 block of 31st Street when someone fired shots into a crowd. One of the adult victims has life threatening injuries.

During a news conference Monday morning, Williams expressed his concern and frustration with the recent shootings. He said the violence has to stop.

“Whoever did this, you are a low down, dirty coward,” Williams said. “You shouldn’t be able to look at yourself in the mirror each day. It’s important that we get these individuals, and we get them in jail where they need to sit at. This is unacceptable.”

Two separate shootings happened earlier on Sunday morning. Elijah Shepard was arrested after allegedly shooting into the air at the Waffle House on Market Street. No one got hurt in that shooting.

Also Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Breezewood Drive. No one got hurt, but police found several shell casings and damage outside one of the condominiums.

Police say if you have any information on any of the shootings, contact the WPD. You can remain anonymous.

We’ll have more tonight on WWAY News starting at 5pm.