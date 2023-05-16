Brunswick Co. Board of Elections hosting election expo Thursday

A ballot machine screen at a voting location in downtown Wilmington on November 2, 2021.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections is holding an election expo on Thursday to give the community an up close, hands on look at the election process.

Brunswick County Elections Director Sara Lavere said this is an in-person event for the community to meet the Board of Elections staff and learn more about what the board of elections does and how they provide safe, secure elections.

The goal is to provide more education and transparency. Lavere said the goal is for every eligible voter in Brunswick County to be able to cast a vote in every election they are eligible to vote in. This event is an opportunity to provide resources and education to the public so they have a smooth voting experience.

Lavere said staff will be readily available to answer questions and there will be materials that voters can walk away with that will aid them each election in ensuring they are ready to vote.

Aside from valuable resources and giveaways, Lavere also said they will have a gift basket giveaway and everyone who attends will have the opportunity to vote a special ballot created just for this event. We will perform most of the processes and procedures that we go through for every election with results being announced that evening once the event has closed.

The Elections Expo is happening in the Commissioners Chambers, David Sandifer Administration Building, at 30 Government Center Dr, Bolivia on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and no registration required.

The Brunswick County Board of Elections is also in the middle of an election education series. The next seminar is June 15 covering accessible voting including curbside, verity touch equipment, voter assistance, and other options such as absentee by mail.