Carolina Beach sees weekend waterspout

(Photo: Dusty Goettel)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beachgoers were treated to a weather phenomena around lunchtime on Sunday.

A waterspout, believed to have formed in the canal at Carolina Beach, caught the eye of people in the area around 12:00 pm.

There are no reports that the funnel ever made it onto land, and no damage was reported.

This comes around a month after a waterspout was spotted offshore in Wrightsville Beach.