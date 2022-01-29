Christmas Trees being used to create natural dunes, slow the beach erosion process

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Dozens braved the cold and windy conditions Saturday morning to take part in a project using Christmas trees to renourish dunes eroded by recent coastal storms.

This is the 8th annual project put on by the Surfrider Foundation, with many people returning year after year to help.

The volunteers pulled the more than 100 donated Christmas trees onto the beach, lining them up every 10 feet along the dunes.

Surfrider Foundation board member Ethan Crouch says January is the perfect time to hold the event following the holiday season.

“Right after Christmas everybody’s got those extra Christmas trees they’re trying to get rid of,” Crouch said. “This is just a neat way to divert your Christmas tree from the landfill and help protect our beaches.”

Crouch says the trees are positioned with 100 foot gapes to ensure space for sea turtle nesting.

He says it takes 3-6 months for the trees to naturally bury themselves as sand blows down the shore.