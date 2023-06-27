Founder of Brunswick Search and Rescue, one of Extraordinary People of Cape Fear

Christy Judah started the organization in the late '90's with nothing but dogged determination.

Gibbs in Chopper

Gibbs on Rubble

BSAR ramp training

BSAR Agility

Gibbs on pavement

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — She may look like a mild-mannered grandmother, but don’t let her calm demeaner fool you.

Christy Judah has spent countless hours trekking through the woods, mountains and other kinds of terrain, helping find missing people for more than two decades.

“Brunswick Search and Rescue was founded to search for lost and missing persons,” she explained.

“In addition, [it was formed] to advise the community on how not to get lost, and what to do if they do get lost,” she added.

Back in the late 90’s, the retired Shallotte Middle School Counselor was looking for something fun to do with her dog. She realized there was no search and rescue organization in Brunswick County, so she started one.

She did some research, got advice from the pros, and put an ad in the paper. 30 people showed up at her initial meeting, and Brunswick Search and Rescue was born.

“Being an outdoorswoman, it was not a leap to get into the woods and find my way around,” Judah said.

“I very quickly learned how to use a compass, how to use proper techniques in searching as written by the National Association of Search and Rescue.”

Judah continued to educate herself and has become a decorated expert in both searches and training.

Her techniques are used internationally by volunteers and their dogs, who search for both living people, and human remains.

To date Judah has been involved in more than 400 calls for search and rescue.

“We’ve had so many exciting adventures over the years,” she explained. “I’m so proud of this team because nobody could do it by themselves.”

One of the charter members of Brunswick Search and Rescue says Judah is a great leader who makes sure to give credit to teammates along the way.

“She doesn’t want to be the one that’s recognized,” Wendy Long offered, “but she’s really made such an impact…for women in search and rescue. There’s no way to really describe all the impact that she’s had.”

Judah’s team recently gave her a lifetime achievement award, and although she has stepped down from a leadership role, she continues to advise team members.

She also recently received an award from Governor Roy Cooper as one of the top volunteers in the state for 2023.

“It’s a good feeling, and I would encourage everyone to volunteer in their community in some form or fashion and give back.”

Christy Judah, founder of Brunswick Search and Rescue, one of the Extraordinary People of the Cape Fear.

If you know someone who should be featured, email extraordinary@wwaytv3.com.