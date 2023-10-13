Hanover Kennel Club to hold all-breed dog show Oct. 14 and 15 at Legion Stadium

More than 600 dogs will compete for titles including Best of Breed and the coveted Best in Show at the 2-day event in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ever heard of a Bracchi Italiani? Or a Lagotti Romagnoli?

How about a Xoloitzcuintli? Or a Cotons de Tulear?

They’re all dog breeds, and they’ll join scores of other breeds being primped, prepped and positioned for judging this weekend.

It’s all happening at the Hanover Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15 at Legion Stadium, 2149 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington, NC.

As of mid-day Friday, Oct. 13 the club reported a total entry of 669 dogs in this year’s show in 137 different breeds or varieties.

Hanover Kennel Club member Jared New stopped by WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina with two of his show dachshunds, Marco and Chelsea, and told co-hosts Donna Gregory and Matt Bennett how exciting it is to be part of an event like this in person.

“It’s just electric and amazing,” New explained. “You really have to go to see what it’s like. all of the different breeds, it’s just amazing.”

Admission is free all weekend, and the show runs from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days.

Click on Jared’s interview for a fuller explanation of how judges determine winners throughout the day.

The event will be held rain or shine, with a delay possible if lightning and/or thunder are in the area.

Only dogs entered in the show will be allowed on site; no other pets will be permitted on the premises, regardless of whether they are leashed.

For a full rundown of when breeds will be judged, visit here .