Jody Greene says he is still running for Columbus Co. sheriff hours after resigning

Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned his position

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County sheriff Jody Greene says he will continue to campaign for re-election the same day he resigned from his position as sheriff in the county according to a post on Facebook.

Monday morning, Greene resigned around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse.

Greene posted on Facebook just before 8 p.m. Monday explaining his decision:

“Due to my love for Columbus County and to spare my fellow citizens along with my family and friends the ordeal and spectacle of a long trial, I resigned as sheriff of Columbus County for the term elected in November 2018 effective this morning.

The allegations in the State’s Petition and Amended Petition are not true. They were politically motivated.

“Weaponizing the courts to attack, smear, or ruin those whom we disagree with politically is wrong. Political disagreements should be settled by the voters.

This has been a humbling experience. I am sincerely sorry for the disrespectful and insensitive words that have offended my friends, colleagues, and fellow citizens. I ask for forgiveness.

“As it is written in James 4:6, ‘God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.’

There are two weeks left before the election, early voting is in progress, and there is a move afoot to usurp the votes of law-abiding citizens. I cannot afford to spend the next week fighting in a courtroom while we are in the middle of an election to preserve our freedom.

“I’m still running for Sheriff of Columbus County in the November 8, 2022 election. I am running to make Columbus County better and safer for ALL our citizens.

I humbly ask for your vote, support, and prayers. Thank you. Jody Greene.

Also pray for the ones who trespass against me.”

By resigning, Greene will now be able to run for Sheriff in the November general election, because the hearing never proceeded.

On October 4th, the District Attorney’s Office filed a Petition to Remove and Motion to Immediately Suspend Jody Greene as Sheriff of Columbus County based on a recorded phone call in which Greene allegedly made numerous racist statements. Subsequently, Greene was immediately suspended.

Hours after Jody Greene announced his resignation as Columbus County Sheriff, the District Attorney’s Office has released a response. Should Greene win the November election, the District Attorney’s Office says they would have an ethical obligation to file, and will file, a new Petition to Remove Greene from that term of office based on the allegations alleged in the current Petition to Remove.