NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher announcing names of otter pups Tuesday morning

(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The wait is almost over for three nameless otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher who just recently were unveiled to the public in their new habitat.

Aquarium staff began asking for the public’s help in choosing names for the female Asian small-clawed otter pups over two weeks ago, and say they received over 14,000 votes.

According to a Facebook post, the otter pups will finally receive names on Tuesday morning.

Their names will be from a list of four options: