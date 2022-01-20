People flocking to buy winter weather supplies ahead of approaching ice storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People across the Cape Fear are preparing for the approaching winter weather, gathering supplies from local stores to combat the expected ice storm.

At Wrigglesworth Ace Hardware, portable heaters, salt and pipe insulation were popular items Thursday afternoon.

Staff say they’ve already run out of some supplies as demand spikes.

Owner Jim Wrigglesworth says he always anticipates an increase in customers when inclement weather is in the headlines.

“We don’t see it that often, thank goodness. That’s why we all live here,” Wrigglesworth said. “It’s definitely an uptick when the weather cranks up like this. Ice is going to be the worst part. So I think people are preparing for that.”

Wrigglesworth advises people to stock up on any supplies they may need now before the weather turns bad on Friday.