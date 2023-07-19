‘Shine Your Light Talent Show’ to feature people of all abilities Saturday

Shine Your Light Talent Show in Wilmington in July 2021 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, there will be crowns for everyone as people of all ages and abilities take the stage for the Shine Your Light Talent Show in New Hanover County that raises money for a great cause.

The Shine Your Light pageant and talent show features people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in our community.

The talent show has been happening for the last several years and has been growing. It allows the performers to sing, dance, read poetry and perform in any way they choose. It’s fun for everyone on stage and in the audience.

The event is a fundraiser for the First in Families Holiday Shop, an opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get presents for their family free of charge.

The pageant will be a fun afternoon for the whole family. It is happening at Freedom Baptist Church at 802 N. College Rd., Wilmington at 1 p.m. on Saturday. WWAY’s Hannah Patrick will be the emcee.

Tickets are $10 per person. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Immediate family members get in free.

There will also be raffles with prizes.

For more information on this event, or to participate in the pageant, or to simply donate to the fund, contact Pat Wiegand at (910) 233-6173.