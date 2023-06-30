Sunset Beach Sit-a-Thon happening Sunday to raise money for turtle watch

Sunset Beach Sit-a-Thon on July 3, 2020 (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The annual Sit-A-Thon to raise money for the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch is taking place on Sunday to raise money for a good cause and bring the community together for a fun event in the waves.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.Sunday between 4th and 5th Streets on the beach.

Participants will sit in their beach chair at the water’s edge as the tide comes in and the waves take them out. The last one sitting upright wins.

If you would like to take part, the organization asks for you to bring your own beach chair and a donation amount of your choosing. All of the money goes to the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch. Organizers say they will also have Venmo available for donating.