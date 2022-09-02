Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens, soon to be a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle continues to strengthen in the Atlantic.

It is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Friday were near 70 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane later in the morning.

The storm is centered about 890 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 3 mph.

The hurricane center says the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.