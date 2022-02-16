Uncle charged with Paitin Fields’ murder arrives in Pender Co. for court appearance

David Prevatte arriving in Pender County (Photo: Pender County Sheriff)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in the death of a five year old in Pender County is back in Pender County after being extradited from Louisiana.

Paitin Fields was sexually assaulted and strangled in November of 2017.

On February 4, Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler announced that the previously named suspect in the case, David Prevatte, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder, first degree statutory rape, and statutory sex offense with child by adult. Prevatte was taken into custody by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. He was awaiting extradition to Pender County.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of Prevatte arriving on a plane Wednesday

The first appearance for David Wesley Prevatte will be held at the Pender County Main Courthouse on Thursday.

We will have the latest from the courtroom on WWAY News.