UNCW reliever Brett Banks drafted in 11th round of MLB draft by Mets

Brett Banks was drafted by the Mets in the 11th round Tuesday (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW reliever Brett Banks was selected in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

Banks was taken with the 336th pick overall.

Banks anchored the Seahawk bullpen in 2023 with a career-high and staff-leading 30 appearances and notched a career-best eight saves while fashioning a 3.99 earned run average.

The hard-throwing righthander struck out 44 in 38.1 innings, 10.33 per nine innings, while limiting opponents to a .211 batting average.

As a red-shirt junior, Banks made a successful move to the bullpen after being a part of the Seahawk rotation in 2022. Banks earned Colonial Athletic Association All-Tournament honors after appearing in all three games and collecting a win and a pair of saves.

Banks becomes the first Seahawk since Kelly Secrest, UNCW’s pitching coach, to be selected in the draft by the Mets. Secrest, who also was UNCW’s closer during his collegiate career, was taken in the 10th round during the 2014 draft.