Veg-Out Festival returns for the third time to Wilmington Riverfront Park Oct. 14

Event features ideas for healthier living, and ways to help the planet

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Options for exploring the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle will be presented Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14 at the Riverfront Park

in Wilmington, NC

It’s the Veg-Out festival, and one of the organizers stopped by Good Morning Carolina to preview the event with co-host Donna Gregory.

James Christopher says there’s something for every member of the family at this year’s Veg-Out.

“You are what you eat, and the Veg-Out Festival is all about eating well, taking care of yourself,” Christopher said.

“All the food at Veg-Out is vegan or vegetarian, and that’s just to get people to try it. You don’t have to be 100% vegan or vegetarian; just come down and try it, and maybe you’ll get a new favorite while you’re there, ” he added.

Christopher says his group is very excited to have some of the area’s best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in the area offering food at the event.

“We’ve got Sealevel, Well-Fed Ed, we’ve got people coming in from Raleigh, and we even have someone doing ‘carrot dogs’ which I haven’t tried, but they sound pretty good!”, Christopher laughed.

There will be demonstrations about healthy living and eco-friendly practices throughout the day as well.

“I think there are a total of 6 guest speakers,” Christopher said. “We have everything from a beekeeper to an animal shelter, we have yoga demonstrations, we have children’s yoga, ” he continued.

He said there will also be cooking demonstrations, and a container gardening how-to session.

“Everybody’s welcome, the event is free, all the yoga sessions and any of the speakers…everything is free,” Christopher emphasized.

Those who want to participate in the yoga sessions are encouraged to bring their own mat, but Christopher said some mats may be available on site, but that’s not guaranteed.

“We have been really lucky that the Wilmington community has really embraced the festival; the attendance has grown every year,” he added.

Christopher said the event will be held rain or shine, with no rain-date scheduled. He said organizers are keeping a careful watch on the hourly forecast, and are hopeful they can get the event in, between any possible rain showers.

He admitted that he is watching Good Morning Carolina meteorologist Ramel Carpenter closely.

“I was gonna slip him a $20 and see if he can work the weather for us,” he laughed.

Veg-Out is Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 10 Cowan Street in downtown Wilmington, NC.

Parking is available streetside, and at nearby lots.

This is a dog-friendly event, as long as pets are on a leash.

To learn more about the mission of Veg-Out, visit here .