Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams addresses recent shootings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams is speaking out following multiple violent incidents across the city over the past several weeks.

WPD responded to two back-to-back shootings in downtown Wilmington on Monday, including an incident where four people were shot at a Burger King. Police say four people were involved and all four were shot. Earlier that evening, one person was injured in a shooting in the 800 block of Hanover Street.

Earlier this month, Independence Mall was evacuated after a single shot was fired near the food court, leaving some people concerned about safety.

“Violence can happen anywhere in the city,” Chief Williams said. “There’s not these specific locations where the violence occurs.”

Chief Williams says that while some incidents involve gang activity, others stem from various disputes such as robbery and gambling. When it comes to safety, he notes that most disputes occur between people who know each other.

The chief adds that law enforcement is working around the clock to put a stop to the violence. The Mobile Field Force, a joint partnership between the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, actively patrols to prevent potential threats.

“They’re out seven days a week, being proactive, trying to prevent these things from happening,” Williams said.

Chief Williams is urging community members to come forward with any information about recent shootings or possible future threats, emphasizing that they can provide tips anonymously through Tip411.

“If you’re scared we’re going to know your number, use *67 to block your phone number,” Chief Williams said. “We just want the information.”

Despite the challenges, WPD says gun violence is down 30% compared to this time last year. However, they urge gun owners to take responsibility for securing their firearms, as many guns used in crimes are stolen from vehicles. During a traffic stop Tuesday night, WPD made several arrests and seized three guns.

Chief Williams says the department receives 300-500 service calls each day for various issues in the city. While WPD is committed to enforcing the law, he believes community partners should lead in prevention and intervention efforts.

“We’re also open to working with other entities on the prevention and intervention piece,” Chief Williams said. “I don’t think we should be leading the prevention and intervention piece. I think some of our community partners should be leading those portions of it, but we definitely want to be right there beside them in the trenches and leading the enforcement efforts.”