Oak Island approves ‘Brunch Bill’ at town council meeting

OAK ISLAND, NC (STARNEWS) — During Thursday night’s town council meeting, Oak Island officials voted to pass the “Brunch Bill”, allowing Sunday alcohol sales as early as 10 a.m.

According to our partners at the StarNews, council members passed it by a vote of 4-1. Jim Medlin voted in opposition.

Oak Island joins Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Raleigh and Carrboro in making the change. On Tuesday, New Bern voted “no” to the bill, saying it would deter people from going to church.

Also at the town council meeting, officials unanimously approved new and amended nuisance rules.

The rules clarify and toughen regulations on exotic animals, trash, beekeeping, junked cars and more.

Chronic violators of the rules will now face tougher punishments.

For more details on the rules and the meeting, click here.