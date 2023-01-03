Hearing being held Wednesday in attempt to remove Jody Greene as sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Days after being sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene will be in court Wednesday for a hearing that may remove him from that position.

District Attorney Jon David filed a petition last week for Greene’s removal and permanent disqualification from the office of Columbus County Sheriff, on the same day Greene was sworn in.

This is the second petition David has filed against Greene.

Greene stepped down as sheriff last October during a similar hearing over alleged racist comments he made.

His name remained on the ballot and Greene was elected in November.

Jon David vowed he would submit another petition if Greene was elected.

The Columbus County NAACP is planning to protest ahead of Wednesday’s hearing.