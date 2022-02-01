Long lines greet customers at car washes, as people look to clean off brine from recent wintry weather

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This weekend we went from snow to sun in a matter of hours. Since then, many drivers are working to get their vehicles clean of the brine that was put on the roads.

Dozens of people lined up today at the Shores Express Car Wash in Leland.

Some say they were out because of the warmer, sunny weather.

Armando Dacunha is from Connecticut and says he knows the importance of cleaning your car after winter weather.

“From the icing, pre-icing of the roads, definitely does a lot of reaction to the underneath of the truck and cars,” Decunha said. “You’ve got to get that off to prevent rust.”

AAA says drivers across the nation spend $15 billion dollars per year to repair problems exacerbated by the chemicals used to keep roads from freezing.